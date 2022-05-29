| Have A Look At The First Ever Transgender Barbie

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:01 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Source: Twitter/Barbie

Hyderabad: Mattel, the American toy company which manufactures Barbies unveiled its first ever transgender version of the doll. The Emmy award winner, actress and LGBTQ activist Laverne Cox, becomes the first transgender person to get a Barbie modelled after her.

“Trailblazer. Icon. Advocate. In honour of her 50th birthday, Barbie is thrilled to welcome Laverne Cox as the newest #Barbie Tribute Collection doll, recognising her impact in TV, film, fashion, and the LGBTQ+ (sic),” tweeted Barbie.

The company worked directly with Cox to sculpt the doll and develop the gown.

“I hope that parents out there who may be seeing this and their kid wants to play with Barbie, no matter what gender they were assigned at birth, that they say, like, ‘Yay, you can go and do that. It’s cool. Here, play with Laverne Barbie,” said the actress in a recent interview.

Cox’s doll was released in advance of her 50th birthday on May 29. She held a Barbie-themed party to celebrate both her birthday and her doll.

