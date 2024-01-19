EPFO’s ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ reaches Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: The regional office of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is conducting ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0-Distrit Outreach Programme’ from 9 am to 6 pm on Monday, January 29 in the districts of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri for the geographical areas falling under the jurisdiction.

At Rangareddy district, the outreach program will be held at Chandramma Education Society, Suraram cross roads, Jeedimetla while in Medchal-Malkajgiri, it will be held at Azad Engineering, Jeedimetla, Shapur Nagar and Employees PF Organization, Prasanti Nagar, TSRTC Bus complex, near Y Junction, Kukatpally.

During the program, the activities that will be conducted include grievance redressal, orientation programme for newly covered establishments, online services for employers, employees, awareness programme on new initiatives and interaction with exempted establishments, press release added.