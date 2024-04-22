Two wellness centres at Madhapur and Raidurgam fail inspections, notices served

Notices were served to both the facilities. In the notice, the health authorities said that V Spark’el Wellness Clinic was running without any registration or permission from authorized District Registration Authority.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 April 2024, 10:43 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: District Health Authorities at Rangareddy on Sunday and Monday conducted inspections and served notices on two wellness clinics including V Spark’el Wellness Clinic at Madhapur and Deepthi Nadimenti Permanent Makeup and Cosmetic Clinic at Raidurgam, Gachibowli.

Notices were served to both the facilities. In the notice, the health authorities said that V Spark’el Wellness Clinic was running without any registration or permission from authorized District Registration Authority.

The Wellness Clinic was also being operated with unqualified Dermatologist, which is a violation under Rules and Registration Act 2010. “On inspection of the premises of V Spark’el, there were many patients seen taking treatment. There was no qualified doctor in the Wellness Centre.

Therefore you are directed to submit your eligibilities and qualified documents regarding your medical profession. If you failed to submit your documents then you are liable for criminal action as per the rules,” the notice served on the owner of the Wellness Clinic said.

Following inspections of the premises of Deepthi Nadimenti Permanent Makeup and Cosmetic Clinic, the district health authorities said that the facility was also being run without a qualified dermatologist.

“There were many patients in the clinic but no qualified doctor. Owner of the clinic must submit eligibilities and qualified documents regarding their medical profession. Criminal action will be taken if they failed to submit the documents,” the notice said.