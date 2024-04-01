Monday, Apr 1, 2024
Hyderabad Fire Engulfs Cotton Godown In Attapur

Hyderabad: Fire engulfs cotton godown in Attapur

By ANI
Updated On - 1 April 2024, 10:38 AM
Hyderabad: Fire engulfs cotton godown in Attapur
Photo: ANI

Rangareddy: A massive fire broke out at a cotton godown in the Attapur area of Rangareddy district, officials said on Monday.

According to Fire Officer, Chandra Naik, “The fire broke out in the cotton packing godown in Attapur due to a short circuit in the intervening night of March 31 and April 1. Two fire tenders reached the spot and conducted dousing operations for four hours.”

There were no causalities reported in the incident, said the official.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

