EPTRI, Siddipet Municipal Councillor sign MoU for cleaning up invasive species

Nagaraju said the agreement will help implement the task of converting water hyacinth to usable compost at Siddipet Municipality.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) Innovation Incubation Hub signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siddipet Municipal Councillor Bonagiri Nagaraju for collaborating in cleaning of water hyacinth at 39th ward of Siddipet Town.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. J. Swaraj, Head of EPTRI Innovation Hub, said the MoU will help cleaning up the most invasive species which caused massive nuisance to the water bodies and added that Director General of EPTRI , Vani Prasad, was striving for solutions to environmental problems by encouraging Innovations through EPTRI Innovation and Incubation Hub.

