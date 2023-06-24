EPTRI’s Capacity Building Programme concludes in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: The Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) Capacity Building Programme (CBP) for senior scientists, research officers and research associates of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, concluded here on Saturday.

The CBP was held for one week and was initiated by the Union government with the aim to make government officials more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive and energetic.

EPTRI has been entrusted with the responsibility to train the senior scientists, MoEFCC, GoI and the chief guest for the valedictory was Dr Rajiv Sharma, Chief Advisor to the Telangana government. Vani Prasad, Director-General, EPTRI & Principal Secretary to Telangana government presided over the programme.