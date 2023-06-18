EPTRI honours winners of Environmental competitions

The competition was organised by EPTRI EIACP Hub and RP in collaboration with Telangana State Pollution Control Board and Visakhapatnam Port Trust on the occasion of World Environment Day.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:37 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

The competition was organised by EPTRI EIACP Hub and RP in collaboration with Telangana State Pollution Control Board and Visakhapatnam Port Trust on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Hyderabad: Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) distributed prizes to recognize and appreciate the achievements of the winners of the environmental competition. The competition was organised by EPTRI EIACP Hub and RP in collaboration with Telangana State Pollution Control Board and Visakhapatnam Port Trust on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The competitions aimed at promoting environmental awareness among school and college students and included poster making, slogan writing, and video making, providing a platform for young talents to showcase their creativity and express their ideas on environmental protection.

EPTRI also acknowledge and honoured the students who were present at the National Youth Conclave 2023 at IIFM Bhopal conducted by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, by awarding them the title of ‘Youth Ambassadors of EPTRI.’

The participants were awarded by A.Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Government, Director General of EPTRI, and Vijay Kumar, Retired IAS.