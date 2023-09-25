Hyderabad: EPTRI sign MoU with ICFAI University

MoU will help both the organizations to strengthen research activities in areas such as Climate change, water resource management, Environmental impact assessment, and waste management

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:01 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) Innovation and Incubation Hub signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICFAI University for Education, Research, Training in the field of Environment and related activities of mutual concern.

Director General, EPTRI Vani Prasad, and Vice Chancellor ICFAI Prof. (Dr.) L. S. Ganesh signed and exchanged the MoU.

On the occasion, Vani Prasad said that the MoU will help both the organizations to strengthen research activities in areas such as Climate change, water resource management, Environmental impact assessment, and waste management etc. for sustainable use of natural resources. L. S. Ganesh expressed that ICFAI will be supporting in Environmental Law & Justice and joint proposals may be developed in securing climate funds.

