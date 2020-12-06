Errabelli appeals to TRS activists to participate in ‘Bharat bandh’ on Dec 8

He said that the farmers in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh were also opposing the Central government’s stance

Warangal Urban: Alleging the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to harm farmers in the country, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao stated the TRS party was extending full support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given the by the protesting farmers in Delhi, on December 8.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Dayakar Rao said, “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to support the Bharat bandh on December 8. The Chief Minister is against the adamant attitude of the Centre with regard to the demands of the farmers. In view of this, I appeal to party rank and file to actively take part in the bandh and make it a great success.”

He said that the farmers in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh were also opposing the Central government’s stance. Minister Errabelli also appealed to the people, traders, and others to stand by the farmers. “I appeal to the people to postpone their trips on the day of the bandh and the traders and people from all walks of life to give their full support to the Bandh,” he added.

MPs Banda Prakash, Pasunuri Dayakar, MLC and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari and MLA Aruri Ramesh were present at the press meet.

