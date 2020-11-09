Errabelli unveils two mobile apps to monitor Palle Pragathi

The apps aimed at improving functioning, supervision of the dept

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday unveiled two mobile apps aimed at improving the functioning and supervision of Panchayat Raj department. Both the apps – Palle Pragathi Panchayat Secretary app and Palle Pragathi Inspection Officer app – were designed by the State Panchayat Raj department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the secretary app was designed to improve the daily and monthly activities of the secretaries and the inspection app is meant for daily functioning of the officer concerned. “It is the wish of the Chief Minister to create a healthy and clean environment in every village. As per his directions we have undertaken Palle Pragathi to provide dumping yards, nurseries, Palle Prakruthi Vanams, Vaikuntadhamams in every village. These apps help in identifying problems and solving them in the fastest way,” he said.

He further said that the department had also identified all the works required to be done from the level of village secretary, to the level of Chief Executive Officer and also the functioning of the team leaders who were supposed to keep a tab on team’s work. Panchayat Secretary app includes daily activities such as cleaning of roads, drainages, and government offices, maintenance of street lights and collection of household garbage.

On the other hand the app also deals with monthly activities such as Palle Pragathi works, cleaning of water tanks, conduction of gram panchayat and gram sabhas, birth, death and marriage registrations, revenue and expenditure of the panchayat, receipts of salaries paid, bank accounts of employment guarantee committees. The details posted by the secretary will be ported to the inspector’s login that will scrutinize and validate the entry. The inspection officer will have to complete the work in stipulated time.

The inspection app will deal with sanitation work, cleaning of government offices, status of use off Vaikuntadhamams, dumping yard details, nursery works, approvals and certificates, financial dealings, issued cheques, maintenance of records, ranking of gram panchayats and others. The inspection app helps the officers to rank the panchayats based on their performance.

