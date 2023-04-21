Erratic supply of drinking water troubles Kothagudem residents, water rationed through tankers

By James Edwin Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Kothagudem: Erratic supply of drinking water has been troubling the residents in Kothagudem Municipality and heat conditions have made the problem even severe.

The water supplied through a distribution system from Kinnerasani reservoir at Paloncha in the district on alternate days to the residents in the district headquarters has become irregular. Water is supplied once in four days and sometimes once in a week, the residents complained.

As a result the residents are forced to depend on private water tankers or SCCL’s public taps scattered here and there in the town to get water for daily needs. The disruption in water supply is due to frequent repairs of the pipelines and negligence of the municipal officials.

For the past one week there is no water supply in the town but the local MLA, municipal chairperson and commissioner have not taken any steps to address the issue, they alleged. Disruption in water supply has become a regular phenomenon and summer season has made things worse for the residents.

Despite protests from the councillors and the residents, the Municipal Council has failed to address the issue, 23rd ward councillor Y Srinivas Reddy told Telangana Today.

He demanded the MLA, municipal chairperson and commissioner to quit their posts for their failure to address the problem. The municipality is spending over Rs 5 lakh on repairs every month and around Rs 70 to 80 lakh every year but the problem remains as it is, he alleged.

Kothagudem Collector should look into the poor state of affairs in Kothagudem Municipality in terms of water supply. Plenty of water is available in Kinnerasani reservoir but lack of proper planning by municipal officials leading to disruption in water supply, Reddy noted.

“Kinnerasani water was supplied last Friday. One day disruption means we are left without water for two days due to alternate day supply. A few days ago water was supplied through a tanker rationing only one barrel of water for each household” a resident of Rama Talkies area, A Shwetha complained.

Municipal Commissioner G Raghu and municipal DE, T Naveen were not available for a comment on the issue.