Kinnerasani water should be supplied daily in Kothagudem: BSP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Kothagudem: BSP state secretary Yerra Kamesh demanded Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao to quit the post alleging that he failed to ensure regular supply of drinking water to residents in Kothagudem town.

He along with the party ranks staged a protest with placards at Martyrs’ memorial at the RTC bus stand area on Wednesday. For the past one week there has been a severe water problem in the town but nothing was done by the MLA and officials to address the problem, he alleged.

He complained that the MLA and municipal chairperson were acting indifferent towards people’s problems. If the water problem was not solved, every programme undertaken by the MLA would be obstructed by BSP cadres and women, he said.

