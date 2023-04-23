Essential commodity prices: KTR questions PM Modi’s preferences

By Mitu David Published Date - 03:09 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: Ripping apart the BJP-led Union government for its failure in controlling the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and according top priority for the welfare of corporate giants, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that people had realized that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, corporate friends featured on top in the list of priority and the nation was last.

The Industries Minister lambasted the BJP Government for its negligence and lack of vision in addressing the rising inflation.

Prices of essential commodities, including pulses and edible oils had escalated drastically and so were the prices of fuel and domestic gas cylinder prices, he said.

Sharing the video of a person, who questions the BJP Government’s failures, especially increasing debts, the Industries Minister tweeted: “A commoner is raising question on the importance given to common people in the Prime Minister’s preferential list.”

While the BJP Government turned a blind eye to the sufferings of common people, particularly women, the Centre’s target was to support Adani Group on preferential basis, he said.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister’s priorities, the Minister further tweeted that all this was being done not for the nation’s welfare but for a few corporate giants. All the hard-earned money saved by general public was being offered to the corporate companies.