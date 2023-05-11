Telangana: Realtor hacked to death at Keesara

The victim was near his house when four persons came in a car and attacked him with lethal weapons

11 May 23

Hyderabad: A realtor was hacked to death by a group of persons at Keesara on Thursday evening.

The victim Ashok (50), a resident of RTC colony was near his house when four persons came in a car and attacked him with lethal weapons. The car did not have a registration number plate.

On noticing Ashok being attacked, the locals rushed out of their houses forcing the assailants to run away from the place. Ashok was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

On information, the police rushed to the spot. Efforts are on to identify and nab the assailants. A case is booked by the police.

