Defeating BJP is sole aim in next elections: CPI(M) leader Julakanti Ranga Reddy

Julakanti Ranga Reddy emphasised that all political parties are treating the forthcoming legislative Assembly elections in Telangana as prestigious and taking up programmes to garner support from the public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Fri - 12 May 23

CPI(M) state secretariat committee member and former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy was speaking at a district level party meeting held at Nalgonda on Thursday

Nalgonda: Terming the upcoming elections as a matter of life and death for political parties, CPI(M) State Secretariat Committee member and former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy called upon the party cadre to work for defeating the BJP in all Assembly constituencies in the State.

During a district-level party extension meeting held at Doddi Komuraiah Bhavan in Nalgonda on Thursday, Ranga Reddy emphasised that all political parties are treating the forthcoming legislative Assembly elections in Telangana as prestigious and taking up programmes to garner support from the public. He said the BRS, Congress, and BJP are all aiming to seize power in the State during the next elections, with leaders of these parties intensifying their criticism and allegations against each other.

He predicted a rapid change in the political landscape of Telangana, and added that the CPI(M) would intensify its agitations on the people’s issues in the State. He urged party leaders to identify local issues at the village level and organise protests, to strengthen the party. He also wanted them to expose the failures of political parties in fulfilling their promises to the people of the State. He said the people would support the BRS in the next elections only if all pre-poll promises are fulfilled.