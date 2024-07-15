Establish tobacco cessation centres in all medical colleges: NMC

The initiative to establish tobacco cessation centres is to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure by integrating specialized services for tobacco cessation into the educational and healthcare framework says National Medical Commission.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 05:49 PM

Hyderabad: In a unique initiative at tobacco cessation, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday has notified that it is now mandatory to establish Tobacco Cessation Centres in all medical colleges in the country.

“All the hospitals that are attached to each of the medical colleges are directed to make provisions for ‘Tobacco Cessation Centres’. This can be a special clinic run by Department of Psychiatry or other departments.

These Centres should also be established in rural and urban health centres that the college has adopted for training. These centres along with tobacco cessation will also work as ‘Drug De-addiction Centres”, the NMC said.