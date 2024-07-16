| Govt Gives Nod To Engage 847 Faculty On Contract Basis In 8 New Medical Colleges

The permission is to engage the faculty on contract basis till March 31, 2025 or till the regular posts are filled-up or till the actual need ceases

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday has accorded permission to the State Health Department to engage 872 teaching faculty in various categories on contract basis for the eight new upcoming Government Medical College and General Hospitals, which fall under the administrative control of Director of Medical Education (DME).

The permission is to engage the faculty on contract basis till March 31, 2025 or till the regular posts are filled-up or till the actual need ceases, whichever is earlier, the Government Order (GO. Rt No 1127, dated July 13, 2024) said.

Each of the eight new medical colleges have been accorded permission to engage 109 healthcare workers with a break up of 25 Professors, 28 Associate Professors and 56 Assistant Professors.

Overall, a total of 200 Professors, 224 Associate Professors and 448 Assistant Professors (total 872) will be engaged on contract basis in these eight medical colleges.

The monthly remuneration for a Professor is Rs 1, 90, 000, for Associate Professors it is Rs 1, 50, 000 and for Assistant Professors Rs 1, 25, 000. The 8 new medical colleges include Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Narasampet, Medak, Yadadri Bhongir, Maheshwaram and Quthbullapur.