Regulatory body asks medical colleges to curb fake faculty attendance

The website of medical institutions should have a list of faculty under each medical department including the names of the medical superintendent, principal and dean.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 04:59 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued guidelines for medical colleges to curb the practice of registering attendance through fake fingerprints and make complete list of faculty available through their website.

Acknowledging that it has come across instances of faculty members marking biometric attendance on Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) using fake fingerprints, the regulatory body directed medical colleges to ensure the faculty marked their attendance personally and that any incidence of impersonation would attract appropriate action.

The website of medical institutions should have a list of faculty under each medical department including the names of the medical superintendent, principal and dean. They should also have name of the faculty members, their recent photos, educational qualification, latest designation and registration number issued by the respective State Medical Council.

“The names reflected in the list must be onboard in the AEBAS system of the college and the faculty list in the website must be uploaded latest by July 31, 2024. Any incorrect, incomplete and/or late submission of information shall attract appropriate action against the medical institutions/medical colleges concerned,” the NMC said.

The regulatory body intends to update the list of faculty available in medical colleges on a monthly basis and directed medical colleges to update the list by last day of every month.