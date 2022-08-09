ET recognises Telangana as State with Best EoDB/implementation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:18 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

File Photo: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana has been recognised as the State with the best EoDB/implementation by Economic Times. The third edition of DigiTech Conclave 2022, hosted by Economic Times, will felicitate the Government of Telangana on August 25 in New Delhi.

“It gives us immense pleasure to inform you that we have decided to felicitate the Government of Telangana for Best EoDB/implementation of Business Reform Action Plan, and MeeSeva portal,” said T Radhakrishna, Editor, ETGovernment, in a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Celebrating India’s Digital Journey @ 75, the Economic Times is set to bring together India’s top policy makers and technology leaders at the DigiTech Conclave. The Conclave is supported by NITI Aayog and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) along with the Embassy of Israel and Embassy of Sweden.

As part of the Conclave, ETGovernment, with help of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as the knowledge partner, has done extensive research to felicitate State governments and their leadership for adherence to best practices for good governance and undertaking exemplary work around digital service delivery.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the recognition was a testimony to the efforts of Government of Telangana under Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership. He added that Telangana has constantly been ranking top in EoDB and thanked Economic Times for studying and recognising the works of the Telangana government.