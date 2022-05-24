Eternal Princess fancied for Mysuru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Representational Image

Mysuru: The S Narredu-trained Eternal Princess looks unbeatable in the Mysore Juvenile Million 1200 metres, terms for maiden horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the opening day’s races of the Mysore summer meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Country’s Delight 1, Country’s Song 2, Clovis 3

2. Wild Spell 1, Country’s Fame 2, Breaking News 3

3. Dalhousie 1, Shivalik Style 2, Diva In Gold 3

4. Aquila D’ Oro 1, Saint Lucia 2, Santorini 3

5. What Is This 1, Abhinandan 2, Athulya 3

6. Milos 1, Gallery Queen 2, Lucky Sun 3

7. Eternal Princess 1, Star Jewel 2, O Kanhaiya 3

8. Vachan 1, Make My Way 2, Coorg Regiment 3

9. Mutant 1, Tracer Bullet 2, Coastal Cruise 3

Day’s Best: Vachan.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .