ETOwali/SheAuto, an all-women electric 3-wheelers rally reached Hyderabad

‘ETOwali/ #SheAuto’ has an 8-member crew, driving electric 3-wheelers, an electric motorcycle and an electric SUV covering 3333 kilometres in 30 days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 05:15 PM

Hyderabad: India’s first all-women electric 3-wheeler Rally, ‘ETOwali/SheAuto’, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, reached Hyderabad after covering over 1000 kilometres in eight days. The event was attended by Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Minister, Dansari Anasuya.

Passing through Kanyakumari, Madurai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi and finally culminating in Jammu, the rally aims to raise awareness about electric vehicles and how electric 3-wheelers are the optimal employment opportunity for women looking for a stable livelihood.

The rally is a joint effort by ETO Motors, the Electric Mobility as a Service (EMaaS) Company, the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Trinity Cleantech, Saera KETO, manufacturers of e3Ws, and MOWO Social Initiatives.

The all-women crew have been conducting workshops for the benefit of women who would want to consider driving e3Ws as a sustainable livelihood option. The rally is using Saera KETOs Trilux Next e3W, a robust electric 3-wheeler with an unparalleled range of 140 kilometres on a single charge.

As part of the strategy to incentivize Women drivers, ETO Motors has also launched its Drive-to-Own and Drive-to-Rent Scheme. Through this scheme, ETO Motors hires driver partners and provides free unlimited charging at specially designated EV Charging points being set up by it, free vehicle maintenance by experts, and free driver partner insurance.