EU announces Euro 7.6 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

EU has announced Euro 7.6 million in aid to address the concerning levels of food insecurity affecting Afghanistan's vulnerable communities

By ANI Published Date - 08:40 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

EU has announced Euro 7.6 million in aid to address the concerning levels of food insecurity affecting Afghanistan's vulnerable communities

Kabul: The European Union has announced Euro 7.6 million in aid to address the concerning levels of food insecurity affecting Afghanistan’s vulnerable communities, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

The EU’s financial contribution of Euro 7.6 million will allow Afghanaid and its partners to provide a comprehensive support programme to secure the necessities of rural Afghans, provide income generation opportunities, and support communities to apply climate-smart agriculture techniques and restore agricultural land for food production The project will be implemented in six provinces of the country, including Badakhshan, Dykundi, Ghor, Jawzjan, Samangan and Takhar, a statement said.

Afghanistan has widespread food insecurity which has mainly affected women, youth and households with disabled household members. A total of 17.2 million Afghans experienced high levels of acute food insecurity in April 2023.

The statement added that Afghanistan is also particularly vulnerable to climate change and ranks among the countries most affected by ecological threats, including droughts, floods, and increasing temperatures.

EU Charge d Affaires, Raffaella Iodice, said: We are committed to helping the people of Afghanistan, especially the most vulnerable people in local communities, such as families headed by women that cannot meet their basic needs. We welcome this partnership with Afghanaid, a long-standing actor engaged in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Afghanaid, Charles Davy, said, At a time when so many Afghans do not have enough to eat, more must be done to enable vulnerable households to grow more food and strengthen and diversify their incomes.

He continued, This is especially crucial for people with disabilities, disproportionately affected by the present crisis. Afghanaid is committed to making a real and sustainable change to the lives of the people it is supporting, as per Khaama Press.