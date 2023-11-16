Telangana’s T-Hub celebrates its 8th Foundation Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Hyderabad: T-Hub celebrated its 8th Foundation Day with a display of innovation and strategic collaborations. The event, themed “Infinite Innovation,” showcased T-Hub’s commitment to shaping the future of entrepreneurship in India.

Over the eight years, T-Hub has contributed to a total investment of $3.5 billion in the startups it has nurtured, fueled innovation with 600+ corporate partnerships, facilitated 500 mentor connections and engaged over 3000 startups, a press release said.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology (IT), BVR Mohan Reddy, Founding Director, T-Hub, Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub; Vamsi Reddy, Partner, Kaalari Capital, Raj P Narayanam, Executive Chairman and Founder, Zaggle, Sujith Jagirdar, CIO, T-Hub and Anish Anthony, CDO, T-Hub, were present.

T-Hub announced partnerships with CARE, Carrier Global, SIDBI, FalconX, KPMG, and Association of Geospatial Industries (AGI). During the event, T-Hub unveiled two flagship initiatives – T-Bridge and T-Scale.

While T-Bridge, the International Wing, aims to facilitate global market access for startups, T-Scale, in collaboration with Factoryal, introduces a pioneering growth maturity model, guiding 25 qualifying startups through a 12-month journey to achieve Series-A readiness.