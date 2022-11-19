‘Every Brilliant Thing’ play held at Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:03 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

The 13th edition of Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival, in collaboration with Popsicle Productions, has staged the play ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival, in collaboration with Popsicle Productions, has staged the play ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ at The Club Botanika, Gachibowli, on Saturday.

Written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, the QTP production is directed by Quasar Padamsee and enacted by Vivek Madan. The play is an uplifting story about love, life, family and mental health and urges people to celebrate joy in everyday objects.

For audiences of 14 years and above, the 70-minute play narrates a remarkably uplifting story about a young boy’s attempt to combat his mother’s depression with a list of all the wonderful things in the world worth living for.

“‘Every Brilliant Thing’ is everything that is good about the theatre. It has community, sharing, it is honest and joyful. It has dramatic moments that are heightened and simple things that hurt. It’s very human. The play is participative in nature. The audience is constantly involved in what is going to happen, they almost will the show forward,” said Quasar Padamsee.

The play was first produced by Paines Plough and Pentabus Theatre in June 2013 at Ludlow Fringe Festival in the UK. QTP Productions (Mumbai) first premiered this production in 2019 as a live participative performance.