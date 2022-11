Free entry at Hyderabad monuments on November 19

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:27 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Hyderabad: All ticketed centrally-protected monuments would have free entry on Saturday to mark the commencement of World Heritage Week, according to an order by the Archaeological Survey of India.

There are four ASI monuments in the State with three among them being located in Hyderabad. These monuments are Archaeological Site Museum at Kondapur, Charminar, Golconda Fort, and Warangal Fort.

The ASI maintains 3,693 monuments across the country.