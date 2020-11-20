Every child is important

To mark this day, the underprivileged children are given clothes, gifts and food by NGOs.

By | Mansa T | Published: 5:19 pm

Every child is a different kind of flower and altogether of them makes the world beautiful, goes a saying. Children’s day is celebrated every year on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru.

Children are considered as a form of God. Their innocence and good heart is all that is needed to light the mood up.

This day urges society to deal with their children as they are the future of the country. It highlights the significance of giving love, attention and affection to the children.

To mark this day, the underprivileged children are given clothes, gifts and food by NGOs. We should ensure that every child is given proper education so that they becoming part of the nation-building process.

Mansa T,

Class X-M, DPS Nacharam

