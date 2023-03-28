Everyone should learn CPR, says Nizamabad Collector

It is everyone’s duty to familiarise with the CPR practice in order to arm ourselves with crucial skills that could save a life, said Nizamabad Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said as deaths due to cardiac arrest were becoming increasingly common in the country, there was an urgent need for everyone to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Speaking at an heart diseases awareness programme organised by the district police here on Tuesday, the collector said since a cardiac arrest happens mostly outside hospital settings making it vital for people across all professions, and even illiterate people, to learn CPR. “It is everyone’s duty to familiarise with the CPR practice in order to arm ourselves with crucial skills that could save a life,”he said.

He said that since police personnel were always under stress due to work pressure, it is necessary that they undergo CPR training. As first responders, policemen should be well versed with life-saving first-aid measures, to help the civilians in distress, he said and added that with CPR training they could save a number of lives and increase the chances of survival of citizens suffering from heart attack.

Nizamabad police commissioner KR Nagaraju and senior police officers were present.

