Ex-gratia for fishermen who die accidentally

Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Saturday assured that the ex-gratia would soon be given to the fishermen who died accidentally.

He gave this assurance to the newly formed Telangana State ‘Gangaputra’ Community Joint Action Committee members, who met him at his chambers in Masab Tank here. The community was completely ignored by the State governments in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

After the TRS government came to power, more funds were allocated for the development of the community, the Minister said, adding the fish seeds were distributed to the fishermen without collecting any charges with an objective to develop them financially.

The government would take necessary measures to increase the fish cultivation to meet the requirements in the State, Srinivas Yadav said.

He said plans have been chalked out to launch mobile fish outlets in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to sell quality fish to customers at reasonable rates. Similar outlets would also be opened in the districts shortly.

The Minister assured that steps would be taken to prevent middlemen and ensure that the fishermen would have rights to collect fish from the water bodies.

