Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while campaigning

By PTI Published: Updated On - 02:55 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Tokyo: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after he was shot while addressing an election rally in the city of Nara, according to state media.

“Officials say former Japanese Prime Minister #Abe Shinzo has been confirmed #dead. He was reportedly #shot during a speech on Friday in the city of #Nara, near Kyoto,” official broadcaster NHK tweeted.

According to NHK, the attack took place at around 11.30 a.m. (local time) near the Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara city while the 67-year-old former leader was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate’s election campaign.

The police said that Abe was shot twice, with the second shot hitting him in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.