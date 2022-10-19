Ex-MP Narsaiah Goud formally joins BJP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:01 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

(Source: Facebook/Boora Narsaiah Goud MP). Narsaiah Goud joined the party in the presence of Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Union minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Former Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud on Wednesday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Goud joined the party in the presence of Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Union minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, BJP general secretary and in-charge for Telangana, Tarun Chug and BJP state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Narsaiah Goud said that he would continue to work for the development of the State and for the welfare of its people.