Ex-MP Poguleti frustrated about his uncertain political future: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar addressing a meeting in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has come down heavily on former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and said the ex-MP was frustrated about his uncertain political future.

He said the former MP has no principles and values and was just trying to do politics with his money power. But the people of Khammam were politically aware and did not care about such leaders. The ex-MP might join Congress soon, he said.

Ajay Kumar distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to 91 beneficiaries at his camp office here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader who thought about what the people’s needs were and introduced schemes from a humanitarian perspective.

Khammam, which was neglected in the past, witnessed rapid development under the leadership of the Chief Minister. But leaders Srinivas Reddy were unable to digest the progress being made by Khammam and were making baseless allegations against the State government, he said.