Exam stress weighs down students

Hyderabad: Going through the notes prepared over the last year, revising each chapter of every subject, not being able to sleep due to anxiety – almost every student has gone through this phase before the examinations.

However, lakhs of children who are preparing for this academic year’s final exams have not had the usual academic year as others before them. Social isolation, school closures and restricted access to sports and recreational activities and now the tension of performing well at the final exams, is making many anxious.

A 17-year-old, class XII student in a renowned city-based school, who is busy preparing for her board examination, is finding it extremely difficult to concentrate on anything.

“I do not have many doubts about the syllabus, but I wish I could revise the subjects at school rather than online. Although, I have to say that my teachers have been very helpful.

It would be helpful to be able to compare the notes with my friends, or just be able to hang out with them and not worry about the upcoming examinations all the time,” she shares.

Several kids, not just in Telangana but across the nation, are dealing with similar stress as the examinations draw near. “Children are very stressed about their examinations,” says Seema Agarwal, an human behavior expert and the president of Hyderabad Schools Parents” Association (HSPA), adding, “Our kids have been stuck at home for about two years now. There have been some breathing periods, but they have mostly been sitting in front of a screen be it for education or recreation. Those in the senior classes have missed many educational activities such as practical classes and working on projects at the school.

Now with the examinations right on their head, they are stressed about performing well. At home, I ensure to spend time with my daughter, who is preparing for tenth board examination. We also do not put any unnecessary expectation on her shoulders,”

While the parents are trying to create a friendly and relaxed environment at home, Dr Nagalakshmi Thupkar, MD (Psychiatry), Consultant Psychiatrist, KIMS Hospital shares that the teachers, too, will have to support the kids.

“The syllabus for most classes was reduced a bit right at the beginning of the academic year. However, not being able to study in a physical classroom or ask doubts to the teachers in-person, something that the students have been doing since childhood, can cause anxiety. Thus, I feel it is necessary that the teachers pay a little extra attention not only helping the students academically but also keeping them motivated. A small pep talk or a few words of encouragement can go a long way in releasing the stress that is being built on the students. Parents also need to be vigilant. If their child is dull, stressed or anxious, do not hesitate to seek professional help,” she said.

