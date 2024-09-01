Prohibition and Excise officials close ‘Tonique’ liquor mart in Hyderabad

The establishment had earlier been raided by commercial taxes department and later by the prohibition and excise department for violation of certain rules.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 02:47 PM

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise officials on Sunday closed the ‘Tonique’ the upscale liquor mart at Jubilee Hills Road No 36 after the two year license period for the establishment ended. The shop had obtained elite liquor store license.

The management of Tonique had applied for renewal of the license. However, the department did not renew the license of the establishment.

“As per the rules a license is granted for two year period. The license period had ended and application of the management for renewal of license was rejected. Hence the establishment is being closed down,” said an official.

The prohibition and excise department teams started auditing the stock at the shop and the management told liquor valued at Rs. 1.5 crore is kept in the shop. “The stock will be redirected to some other liquor outlet as per rules,” said the official.