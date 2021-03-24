Excise officials seize 322 kg ganja worth Rs 32 lakh in Nizamabad

On a tip-off, police conducted a vehicle check near BPCL petrol bunk at Varni on Monday night and nabbed the culprits

Nizamabad: Excise officials seized 322 Kg dry ganja worth Rs 32 lakh, two vehicles and arrested five persons at Varni Mandal headquarters of Nizamabad district, while it is being illegally transported from Sangareddy to Nizamabad under onion bags in vehicles.

On a tip-off, police conducted a vehicle check near BPCL petrol bunk at Varni on Monday night and nabbed the culprits.

Officials informed that accused Vadti Mahipal was transporting Ganja from Sangareddy to Nizamabad, with the help of Wahiduddin, Jarupla Subhash, Abdul Abbas and Shaik Jilani Khan.

