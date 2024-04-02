| Six Fall Sick After Consuming Toddy In Vemulawada

Six fall sick after consuming toddy in Vemulawada

After a while, they developed health problems while working in agricultural fields. While Suresh and Srinvas had froth coming from their mouth, the others complained of nausea and dizziness.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 06:43 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: Six persons fell sick after consuming toddy in Nukalamarri of Vemulawada rural mandal on Tuesday.

Residents of Nukalamarri, Romala Thirupathi, Somineni Srinivas, Suresh, Gugulot Raju, Bhukya Thirupathi and Gugulot Raju had consumed the toddy from a local toddy shop in the morning.

After a while, they developed health problems while working in agricultural fields. While Suresh and Srinvas had froth coming from their mouth, the others complained of nausea and dizziness.

Family members and others immediately shifted them to a private hospital in Vemulawada wherein they are undergoing treatment.

emulawada DSP Nagendrachary and SI Maruthi and excise department officials visited the hospital and enquired about the incident.

They inspected visited the toddy shop, from where Excise officials have collected samples for chemical examination.