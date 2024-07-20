Excise officials seize 115 kg of ganja in Sangareddy

Excise officials took two persons into custody besides seizing the two cars and Rs 40,000 along with the ganja. The worth of the seized ganja was put at Rs.31.60 lakh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 08:27 PM

Excise and enforcement officials seized 115 KG dry ganja at Kamkole in Munipally mandal of Sangareddy district on Saturday.

Sangareddy: Excise and enforcement officials seized 115 kg of dry ganja while it was being transported in two cars from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra at the Kamkol toll plaza on NH-65 in Munipally mandal on Saturday.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition, Excise and Enforcement G Srinivas Reddy, the two accused – Babasaheb Eknath Khefar (32) and Ajinath Bhide (35) – were taking the ganja to Pathardi town in Maharashtra. Reddy said they had found the ganja in the cars during a regular check-up.

Excise officials B Gandhi Nayak, P Veena Reddy, Ch Chandrashekar and others were present.