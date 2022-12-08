Sangareddy: Ganja peddlers held with ganja chocolates in Patancheru

Excise officials led by Inspector Sitharam Reddy seized 271 ganja chocolates from three pan shops.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Sangareddy: Ganja peddlers have found an innovative way to reach out to their customers in Patancheru. Stuffing ganja in chocolate wrappers, named Charminar Gold Munakka, three Odisha natives who were selling these to individuals, pan shops and other traders in and around Patancheru were arrested on Thursday.

On a tip-off, Excise officials led by Inspector Sitharam Reddy seized 271 ganja chocolates from three pan shops in Pashamylaram and Insnapur areas in Patancheru Mandal. Following information given by pan shop owners, the officials nabbed Animesh Das, Ranjith Bhadra and Briju Mohan Patra, all three natives of Odisha.

Each of the chocolates was being sold at Rs.20. Further investigation is on.