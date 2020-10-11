Exodus into TRS party indication of huge victory: Harish Rao

When a group of youngsters from Dubbak constituency from opposition parties visited his residence here, Harish Rao said the State government will do justice to all the party workers

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said the exodus of leaders and activists from other parties into the TRS ahead of Dubbak by-election was a strong indication that the people of the constituency were in favour of the ruling party.

Welcoming them into the party fold, he said their voluntary decision to join the TRS ahead of the by-poll was an indication that the TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha would win the election by a record margin. He thanked them for backing the party at a crucial time. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.

