Expedite 125-foot Ambedkar statue works: Vemula Prashanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 22 March 23

Minister Prashant Reddy inspecting Ambedkar statue works.

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to expedite work on the 125-foot bronze statue of BR Ambedkar and the museum coming up on 11.5 acres adjacent to the Hussain Sagar.

The Minister, who visited the statue site, told R&B officials that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was keen about completing the statue before the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on April 14.

He inspected the main statue, rock garden, landscape area plantation, main entrance, water fountain, sand stone works, granite flooring, lift works, stairs to main statue, ramp works, audio visual room and false ceiling and made few suggestions to the authorities and the works agency.

The Minister directed the officials to complete the work of the main statue by March 30, Entrance Lawn by March 28, Rock Garden work by April 1 and Plantation works by April 5.

He asked the officials and the construction company to increase the manpower so that the works could be completed as per schedule.

R&B officials, representatives of construction companies and architects accompanied the Minister.