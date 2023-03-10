CM KCR inspects Secretariat, Ambedkar Statue and Martyrs’ Memorial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:11 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday inspected the final stages of work at the new Secretariat building, the Dr.BR Ambedkar Statue and the Martyrs Memorial, all of which are expected to be inaugurated soon.

The Chief Minister began his inspection tour from the Secretariat and examined every aspect of the ongoing work in detail. He inspected the elevation works, fountains, green lawns and the masonry works, which were in the final stages.

The main entrance of the Secretariat and the wood carving that was done in Bihar and set up here was also inspected by the Chief Minister, who went up to the sixth floor to inspect the Chief Minister’s chambers and furniture. During his last inspection, the Chief Minister had given specific instructions regarding wall cladding and decoration works and expressed satisfaction at the execution of the works.

The gold bordering on the white walls and marble flooring, which is in sync with the wall colours and wide corridors, were appreciated by the Chief Minister, who also complimented the officials for the ventilation and provision for fresh air to pass through the entire Secretariat complex.

After the Conference Hall in the Chief Minister’s chambers, he enquired about the furniture and facilities being arranged for officials working in the Chief Minister’s office. He also went around the Chief Secretary’s chambers, conference hall and facilities in the waiting halls for visitors.

The Chief Minister also inspected the Collectors conference hall, GAD protocol officials chambers and the waiting lounges for elected public representatives and VIPs.

Officials were asked to ensure that all the chambers of Ministers were arranged at one place. Depending on the staff strength in a particular department, the sections should be designed and arranged, he suggested.

Later, he visited the parking area from the southern end and inspected the road works within and outside the complex.

After the Secretariat, the Chief Minister reached the 125-feet Dr.BR Ambedkar Statue. After inspecting the works on the first floor, he checked the auditorium, water fountain and landscaping works. He enquired about the status of works with Minister Koppula Eshwar and the agencies executing the works.

“There should be no negligence in ensuring quality of the work,” Chandrashekhar Rao told the Minister and directed him to complete the works at the earliest.

The Chief Minister later visited the Martyrs’ Memorial, where he inspected the auditorium, laser show facility, ramps and parking facilities at the Memorial. Officials briefed him about the status of work and the schedule. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction at the work.

Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, MLAs Balka Suman and A Jeevan Reddy, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.