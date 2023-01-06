CM KCR’s rule enhanced Telangana people’s self-esteem in the nation: Minister Vemula

09:33 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s regime has enhanced the self-esteem of Telangana people across the country, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said.

People across the nation were looking for the BRS rule in the country. But, the BJP leaders in Telangana were making mindless remarks against the BRS government and the Chief Minister, the minister said.

He along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Nama Nageshwar Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLAs K Upender Reddy and S Venkata Veeraiah launched several development works in Palair and Sathupalli Assembly constituencies in the district on Friday.

Minister Ajay Kumar stated that under the visionary leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao Telangana was witnessing rapid progress in the fields like irrigation, education, public health and others. Infrastructure was being developed in all the towns and villages in the State.

Schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR kits and KCR nutrition kits were being implemented only in Telangana and no other State, ruled either by BJP or Congress, in the country was implementing such schemes, he said.

MPs Ravichandra and Nageshwar Rao noted that the BRS government has become a model in the country both in terms of development and welfare. People in other States have been demanding their governments to implement the schemes that were being implemented in Telangana.

Widening and development of Bhagatveedu-Maddivarigudem road at Rs.15 crore and high level bridge up to Rajupeta-Perikasingaram at Rs.15 crore in Palair constituency and laying of internal roads in Sathupalli constituency with 70 crore were among the works launched by the ministers.