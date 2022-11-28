Expedite development works in Nizamabad: Vemula directs officials

Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to pull up their socks and speed up all development works in the city.

Published Date - 07:46 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Nizamabad: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials to take steps to develop Nizamabad as a prosperous and vibrant city, Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to pull up their socks and speed up all development works in the city.

Prashant Reddy, who held a review meeting on the development activities here, asked officials to complete all ongoing development works on a war footing as the Chief Minister would be visiting the city after two months to see the progress.

He asked the district collector and peoples’ representatives to continuously monitor the progress of development works and coordinate with various departments to complete the work as per schedule. He said there was no shortage of funds and that all bills would be cleared as soon as the work was completed.

Later, speaking to the media, the minister said that in the last eight years, the State government had sanctioned Rs.936.69 crore to Nizamabad city for undertaking various development works, out of which works worth Rs.884 crore were given technical approval.

So far, Rs 658.91 crore has been spent on various works. Apart from this, about Rs 190 crore was sanctioned by Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation ltd (TUFIDC) and Rs 170.82 crore under the Urban Development fund. Besides these, Rs 76.05 crore was sanctioned to take up works under Mission Bhagiratha and Rs 116 crore was sanctioned through the 14th Finance Commission .

He said that the district administration had held a special review meeting on the progress of Nizamabad city before seeking funds from the government.

The minister stated that work related to construction of an auditorium, sports stadium, four vegetarian and non-vegetarian integrated market yards, beautification of Tilak Garden, Vaikuntha Dhamal, Haj building and other development works with modern facilities would be taken up.

Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Mayor Neetu Kiran and Collector C Narayana Reddy were present.