Make Nizamabad city beautiful and vibrant: CM KCR

CM stated that he would personally visit Nizamabad after two months and inspect the ongoing development works.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:09 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Stating that his government intends to develop Nizamabad city as one of the beautiful and vibrant city of the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials to take steps to complete all the ongoing infrastructure and beautification works in the city within the next two and half months. He ordered the Finance Secretary to release additional funds required for the development of Nizamabad.

The Chief Minister, who held a high-level meeting in Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, wanted the officials to develop Nizamabad at double the pace at which the city was growing. He stated that he would personally visit Nizamabad after two months and inspect the ongoing development works. He gave the responsibility of overseeing the development works to local MLA Ganesh Bigala and asked him to coordinate with all the line departments like Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings, and Municipal Administration. He instructed the officials on the methods to be followed for the development of Nizamabad city.

Chandrashekhar Rao stated that there was no dearth of funds and that efforts should be made to make Nizamabad as a beautiful and liveable city. Citing the example of Khammam city, the Chief Minister recalled that the city which was once neglected, was developed into a beautiful city with the efforts of the State government. “Make Nizamabad as beautiful as Khammam,” he asserted. He directed officials of Nizamabad to visit Khammam and study the development works undertaken by the local administration.

The Chief Minister asked officials to convert all the gravel roads into BT roads in Nizamabad city. He also instructed them to submit proposals on the city’s requirements including graveyards, burial grounds, integrated markets, community halls, dump yards, veg and non-veg markets in the Nizamabad city and complete the work as early as possible. In Nizamabad, modern Dobhi Ghats and modern saloons should also be constructed, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao inquired about the condition of public gardens in Nizamabad city and directed officials to improve all the public gardens at war footing. He asked the officials to beautify the Nizamabad railway station and prepare plans to use all the government lands in Nizamabad for public purposes. He also asked them to submit plans for the usage of the vacant lands available in the city.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, who was present in the meeting, explained to the Chief Minister about the development works undertaken by his department in the State. He explained the efforts of the municipal department in developing various cities of the State into a world class destination. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy too gave details regarding the construction of an auditorium in Nizamabad city. MLC K Kavitha requested the Chief Minister to construct a bus stand, a sports ground and Haj Bhavan in the city.

MLCs Venkatarami Reddy and Padi Kaushik Reddy, MLAs Bigala Ganesh, A Jeevan Reddy, Rohit Reddy, Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, Municipal Administration Director Satyanarayana, Nizamabad Collector Narayana Reddy, Additional Collector Chandrasekhar, Municipal Commissioner Chitra along with senior officers of Nizamabad district, participated.