Nizamabad Collector directs officials to complete 2BHK work by Dec-end

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Nizamabad : District Collector C Narayana Reddy has directed officials to complete the construction work of double bedroom houses by the end of December.

The collector, who on Friday inspected the double bedroom houses built in Indalwai, stated that the government was planning to handover double bedroom houses to the beneficiaries by January 15, 2023, hence, the officials should take measures to complete all works by the end of December.

Officials informed him that about 48 houses was ready and the rest would be completed by the end of the year. The collector asked the officials to complete works related to roads, drinking water, electricity accommodation and drainage on a war footing.

Narayana Reddy stated that the beneficiaries should be selected as per the rules and double bedroom houses should be allotted to them within the time specified by the government.

The collector stated that if the number of beneficiaries is more than the available houses, the beneficiaries will be selected through a lottery system and the rest will be considered as eligible beneficiaries in the next phase.

Collector was accompanied by DCO Simhachalam, officials of various departments and local public representatives.