Expedite modernisation works at garbage stations, officials told

Hyderabad: Mayor B Rammohan instructed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to expedite the modernisation of 17 garbage transfer stations across the city.

During a review meeting on Integrated Solid Waste Management Project works, he was informed by the officials that work at seven transfer stations, including Imlibun, Khaitlapur, Sanjeevaiah Park, Mallapur, Amberpet, Katedan and Patancheru were completed, as part of modernisation of transfer stations.

Full-fledged operations have already been commenced at Sanjeevaiah Park, Mallapur, Amberpet and Katedan transfer stations. In addition to these, another 650 Swachh Autos with a carrying capacity of 4.5 tonnes each were being introduced shortly in the city. These autos will be put into operational in all commercial zones and 25 autos will be allotted to each zone.

Later, the Mayor along with Uppal MLA B Subhash Reddy held a review meeting on the progress and pending of developmental works in Uppal Constituency and reviewed supply of drinking water, providing electrical poles, drainage facilities and sanitation, providing traffic signals, bus bays and allocation of space to street vendors, a press release said.

