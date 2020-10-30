Expedite voter enrolment: Marri Rajashekhar

With little time left for completion of the exercise, Reddy asked the volunteers to take up the exercise in colonies and enroll all eligible persons as voters

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy reviewed the voter enrolment for MLC Graduates constituency in Secunderabad Cantonment limits on Friday and wanted the exercise to be expedited.

With little time left for completion of the exercise, Reddy asked the volunteers to take up the exercise in colonies and enroll all eligible persons as voters.

He said the TRS candidate should emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections and called on the activists to create awareness among people on the welfare and development works being taken up by the Telangana government, said a press release.

