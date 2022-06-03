Experience the magic of handloom weaves at ‘National Silk Expo’ in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:46 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: Gramina Hastakala Vikas Samiti is organising a six-day National Silk Expo-2022 at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam in Srinagar Colony. The exhibition was inaugurated by Regaliaz Mrs India 2022 Suhasini.

Platforms such as these are required to reach out to women looking for well-designed handmade cotton, silk wear and exclusive handmade textiles, and also see the blend of different styles and concepts of silk handloom creations coming together under one roof, shared Suhasini.

“The main social objective of the handloom exhibition was to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for the weavers and their handloom woven ware, even in places where exhibitions are not feasible. The exhibition’s motive is to get pure silk and cotton products direct from weavers to costumer without merchants,” said organiser Jayesh Kumar.

The expo will be on till June 7, from 11 am to 9 pm.