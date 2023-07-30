Hyderabad: 450 children participate in Kolor Camp 2023

Around 450 young children gathered together to test their artistic skills for the 5th Regional Competition of Kolor Camp 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: Around 450 young children gathered together to test their artistic skills for the 5th Regional Competition of Kolor Camp 2023 held at Satya Sai Nigamagamam here on Sunday.

The participants in the age group of 5 years to 15 years sharpened their artistic imagination to come up with paintings on the theme ‘My Happiest Day at School’ at the contest organised by Globalart. The participants of this competition will go on to compete nationally, in a nationwide competition to be held later in the year.

Dinesh Victor, MD of SIP Academy, who inaugurated the competition addressed the participating children and said, “one should have the patience to see complete art. Patience improves kids’ ability to accept setbacks and enjoy life much more. Good things come to those who wait.”

Srinivas Mashetty, Globalart State Head -Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said the 450 children who participated in the contest were drawn from 21 Global Art Training Centers spread across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The Globalart program is an international creative art program for children in the 5 years to 15 years age group. Over the last 18 years, Globalart has benefitted over 80,000 children across 125 centres in seven States in the country. In the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, there are 21 centers where over 2000 children come in for classes every week.