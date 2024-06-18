Experience vintage Mumbai’s old-world charm at this new place in Hyderabad!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 04:19 PM

Hyderabad: Taste Budders Hospitality unveiled its latest and one of its kind watering hole, Peanuts Bar at RMZ SkyView 10, opposite IKEA, Hitec City. This new venture is the latest addition for Taste Budders family, joining the ranks of brands such as Fat Pigeon Bar Hop, with locations in both Hyderabad and Pune, and Chubby Cho Fun Asian Table.

Peanuts Bar is a nostalgic homage to the old-world charm of Mumbai’s bustling streets and the timeless elegance of vintage cafes from the 80s and 90s. Every detail of the bar’s interior has been meticulously chosen to evoke a sense of vintage allure, creating a space that feels both historic and fresh, a press release said.

The decor is super vintage, featuring timeless elements like classic lighting fixtures, and nostalgic memorabilia that transport guests back to a bygone era. Vintage posters adorn the walls, and the soothing tunes of retro music fill the air, creating an atmosphere that feels vibrant. Peanuts Bar is a 200-seater with multiple formats of seating, including indoor, outdoor, and private dining sections.

The menu is a culinary homage to classic bites that have been cherished for generations. From beloved street food delights to hearty home-style dishes, there’s something to delight every palate.

Samir Kumar Oruganti, co-founder of Peanuts Bar, said, this is our latest outlet and a place where the software crowd can relax and let their hair down. Ketan Agarwal, co-founder of Peanuts Bar, said, the place is designed to be a versatile space where people can simultaneously work and play.