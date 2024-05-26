Expired food products worth Rs 70,000 found at Swetha hotel in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 08:36 PM

Karimnagar: Food safety officials conducted raids in different hotels in Karimnagar town on Sunday. Taskforce teams led by Assistant Food Controller, Warangal, Amruthasree carried out searches in kitchens and storerooms of hotels.

Amruthasree said they found expired food products worth Rs 70,000 in Swetha three-star hotel. They also found 20 to 25 types of cooked food items in the hotel.

Informing to conduct raids in all hotels, she informed to issue notices to hotels which were not following quality norms and action would be taken.